Head constable held and suspended for sexually assaulting teenage girl

Indore, Jan 28 (PTI) A head constable was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The head constable, Deepak Girwal, was also suspended and a detailed investigation was launched into the allegations against him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anand Kaladgi told reporters.

The teenage girl student accused Girwal of stalking and harassing her, and also forcing her to get into a car by holding her hand, he said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the head constable under Chhatripura police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Kaladgi said.

"After the arrest, the head constable was produced before a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody," he said. PTI HWP MAS NP