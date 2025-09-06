Head constable held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 6 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested a police head constable in Rajasthan's Jalore district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, officials said.

Head constable Bhanwarlal, posted at Sarwana police station, was caught red-handed while taking the bribe, they said.

Additional Director General (ACB) Smita Srivastava said the complainant alleged that the head constable, who is the investigating officer in a case registered at the police station, demanded Rs 50,000 for not naming more than two co-accused in addition to those already booked in the matter and for cooperating in the case.

Acting on the complaint, the bureau laid a trap and arrested Bhanwarlal while he was accepting the bribe from the complainant, Srivastava said.

The head constable is being interrogated and further investigation is underway, the ACB said.