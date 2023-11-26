Head constable injured after speeding scooter hits his motorcycle in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) A 58-year-old head constable of Delhi Police received injuries after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding scooter near Vasant Vihar area of southwest Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Police said that the accident occurred on November 22 when Sardul, the policeman, was on the way to his home.

Police have registered an FIR against an unknown scooter rider who had fled the spot. An investigation into the matter has started.

Sardul told police that he is currently posted in the office of Joint Commissioner of Police, central district and was returning to his home after finishing duty on November 22.

"When I reached near Munirka, a scooter rider coming from the wrong direction hit my motorcycle. Due to the impact, I fell on the road and received leg, head and shoulder injuries," Sardul in his police complaint alleged. PTI BM SKY SKY