Head constable killed in road accident in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) A 40-year-old head constable of Uttar Pradesh Police was killed when his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle here on Tuesday, police said.

The head constable, Samar Yab, was posted in Shamli district, they said.

According to a statement issued by the office of the senior superintendent of police, Yab's motorcycle was hit from behind by a speeding unidentified vehicle on Pinna-Charthawal road under Kotwali police station.

The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the spot after the accident. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the statement said.