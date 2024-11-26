Head constable of Delhi Police arrested for accepting bribe: CBI

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The CBI on Monday arrested a Delhi Police head constable posted at the Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Task Force for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for not framing a person in a false case, officials said here.

Head Constable Sanjay Kumar was arrested when he was allegedly receiving the bribe on behalf of Sub Inspector Sanjeev and Assistant Sub Inspector Kirori Mal, they said.

Sanjeev and Kirori Mal have also been named in the FIR, the officials added.

"It was alleged that the accused SI and ASI demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant for not implicating him falsely in a case," a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson said in a statement. PTI ABS RC