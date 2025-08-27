Head constable of UP Police arrested for setting wife on fire for dowry

Amroha (UP), Aug 27 (PTI) A head constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly setting his wife on fire following a dowry dispute, officials said.

The accused, Devendra Singh, is posted in Rampur.

According to police sources, the victim's family filed an FIR at the Didauli police station, accusing Devendra of torturing his wife, Parul Singh, for dowry.

Parul, a nurse in Ikonda village and the daughter of Vachan Singh from Bhanpur Khalsa village, sustained severe burn injuries in the attack in Narangpur village on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akhilesh Bhadauria on Wednesday said, "The woman was initially rushed to a local hospital in a critical condition before being referred to Delhi for advanced medical care." Police have not confirmed the reason behind the incident yet.

Confirming the arrest, the officer said that Devendra Singh was arrested on Wednesday and presented before the court.

The victim remains in a critical state as the police continue their investigation.