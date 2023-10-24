Head constable, others duped of Rs 1 crore in Gurugram

Gurugram, October 24 (PTI) Fraudsters duped some people, including a head constable, of more than Rs 1 crore on the pretext of providing a better return on investment, police said.

The accused lured people with a promise of 18 to 20 per cent profit on investment. They also opened their office, but fled away after closing it within 15 days. An FIR has been registered in this regard, police said.

According to the complaint filed by head constable Devendra Kumar, posted at Sector 40 police station, Manish Kasana, Lalit, Shubham Chaudhary, Ajay Pratap, Rahul Malik and Rajesh Kumar were involved in this fraud. The accused are said to be residents of Duloth village in Mahendragarh district. "The accused opened an office named Infinity Grow in the JMD Megapolis building on Sohna Road. They lured people with 18 to 20 per cent profit per month by investing. The accused fled in 15 days after taking around Rs 1 crore from many people.

"I also had invested Rs 11 lakh but now the accused threatened to kill me," the head constable said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered on Monday under the relevant sections of IPC.

"We are investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon," said Inspector Surender Singh, SHO of Sector 40 police station. PTI COR MNK MNK MNK