Head constable seen taking bribe in viral video in Delhi; probe ordered

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) A head constable posted at Neb Sarai Police Station in south Delhi has been sent to the district police lines after a video, purportedly showing him accepting cash from a man, surfaced on social media, an official said on Friday.

The 54-second video shows the uniformed policeman conversing with an unidentified man. Moments later, the head constable is seen taking two bundles of currency notes from him and putting them in his pocket before walking away, they said.

Police sources claimed that the purported incident took place inside the office of a builder from Neb Sarai, who is alleged to be the person giving the cash. The second person is not visible in the clip, they said.

The video, sources said, was posted recently on the social media platform X, tagging the Delhi Police Commissioner, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the district, senior officers, and the Lieutenant Governor, along with a demand for action against the policeman.

However, the clip was deleted shortly after it was posted. The DCP, then, ordered an inquiry and removed the head constable from active duty pending investigation, officials said.

Senior police officers are also looking into allegations that the SHO and other staff members at the station tried to suppress the matter, they said.

Police sources said the head constable had allegedly been harassing the complainant in the past as well. PTI SSJ SKY SKY