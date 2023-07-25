Head of IT firm summoned by Mumbai police SIT probing ‘irregularities’ in civic contracts

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) A special investigation team (SIT) of the Mumbai police probing alleged irregularities in the Rs 12,024 crore-worth work contracts of the city’s civic body has summoned the head of an IT firm on Wednesday, an official said.

The IT firm had provided its services to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for information and database assignments, the official said on Tuesday.

The head of the IT firm has been called on Wednesday to record his statement in connection with the ongoing inquiry, he said.

On Monday, the SIT recorded the statement of Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan, believed to be a close aide of former minister Aaditya Thackeray, for six hours, he said.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 15 locations, including Chavan’s residence in suburban Chembur, in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged ‘irregularities’ in the jumbo COVID-19 treatment centres in Mumbai.

The ED last week arrested businessman Sujit Patkar, a friend of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and Dahisar jumbo COVID-19 centre dean Dr Kishore Bisure in connection with that case. PTI DC NR