Head of Myanmar's military govt visits Indian Army-run field hospital in Mandalay

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The head of Myanmar's military government, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, on Sunday visited the field hospital deployed by India in Mandalay as Indian Army doctors and personnel continued to render yeoman service to quake-affected people.

The hospital set up under 'Operation Brahma' has so far treated over 800 patients, and performed more than 20 life-saving surgeries, officials said.

Senior General Min extended his heartfelt appreciation to the government and people of India for their timely and compassionate assistance in this time of great need, they said.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Myanmar last week, with the toll rising to over 3,000 people even as rescuers have continued to search through the rubble for signs of life.

India mounted its relief mission 'Operation Brahma' as a swift response to the devastation caused by the earthquake that hit Myanmar as well as Thailand on March 28.

The field hospital continues its humanitarian mission in Myanmar as the local government and its agencies also soldiered on with their efforts in relief and rescue work, the officials said.

A key highlight of the day was the visit of Senior General Min, Chairman of State Administration Council and Prime Minister of Myanmar, to the Indian field hospital, they said.

The general met several patients undergoing treatment and expressed deep sorrow over the loss and suffering caused by the disaster.

The hospital unit comprising 118 personnel was deployed in Myanmar using two C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the IAF which had taken off from Agra on March 29.

The field hospital has been set up by the Indian Army in Mandalay.

On April 6, the field hospital treated 141 patients, admitted 44, and discharged six patients after successful recovery. Medical teams performed 33 minor surgeries and one major operation, alongside 546 laboratory investigations and 103 X-ray procedures -- reflecting both the scale and speed of India's medical response to this natural disaster, the officials said.

The Indian Army's commitment remains firm, guided by the spirit of 'Sarve Santu Niramayah' (Let all be free from disease). The field hospital stands not just as a medical facility, but as a symbol of India's enduring friendship with Myanmar and its dedication to humanitarian values, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4 had met with Senior General Min, on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

The two leaders had discussed the situation in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, including India's ongoing efforts under 'Operation Brahma' to provide humanitarian aid, disaster relief and medical assistance to Myanmar.