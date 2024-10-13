Head priest of Nashik temple, advocates to share views before par panel on Waqf bill

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The head priest of a Nashik temple, three advocates and representatives of a Muslim organisation are among those who will share their views on the Waqf bill before a parliamentary panel on Monday.

The Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is meeting here on Monday and Tuesday to hear representatives of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, Delhi, and Goa-based Sanatan Sanstha.

The panel headed by BJP's Jagdambika Pal will also hear Mahant Sudhirdas Maharaj, the head priest of Nashik's Shri Kalaram temple.

Advocates Ashwini Upadhyay, Vishu Shankar Jain and Amita Sachdeva will also share their views on the bill before the panel.

Sachdeva represents the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, Goa.

Former chairperson of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission, Anwar Manipadi, is also listed to share his opinions on the draft law.

The Joint Committee of the two Houses has received a staggering 1.2 crore email responses amid campaigns launched by rival groups to ratchet up support for their respective viewpoints regarding the draft law.

Parliamentary sources said the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bil has also received 75,000 responses with documents to support the respective views, prompting the panel to seek additional staff from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Through these consultations, the panel will examine key aspects of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, including the digitisation of records, more rigorous auditing processes, enhanced legal measures for dealing with encroachments and the decentralisation of the Waqf management. PTI NAB AS AS