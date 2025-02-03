National

Head priest of Ram temple in Ayodhya critical after brain stroke

Mahant Satyendra Das, head priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya

Lucknow: The head priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya has suffered a brain stroke and is in a critical condition at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), the hospital said on Monday.

Mahant Satyendra Das, 85, was shifted to the SGPGI on Sunday after initial treatment.

"Shri Satyendra Das ji is suffering from a stroke. He is diabetic and hypertensive. He was admitted to SGPGI on Sunday and is currently in the Neurology ward HDU (High Dependency Unit)," SGPGI said in a statement on Monday.

"Though his condition is critical, he is following commands and his vitals are stable at present. He is under close monitoring," it said.

Das was priest of the makeshift Ram temple on December 6, 1992 when the Babri Mosque was demolished.

