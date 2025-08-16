Head stuck in lift door, teenager dies on the spot in Delhi's Paschim Vihar

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A 19-year-old man died after his head got trapped in a goods lift in an electronics warehouse in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

Shiv Kumar was a native of the Champaran district of Bihar and had come to Delhi only five days ago in search of work, police said. He was employed at the warehouse at a monthly salary of Rs 12,000.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday evening when Shiv Kumar was riding the goods lift, and his head got stuck in the car's door. He died on the spot.

"Police have registered a case of negligence causing death, and further investigation is underway. The lift has been sealed, and a mechanical inspection has been ordered to ascertain lapses," an officer said.

The victim's elder brother, Rohit, reached Delhi on Friday and received the body after a post-mortem. The body was later sent to Bihar for the last rites, police said. PTI SSJ VN VN