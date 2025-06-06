Head teacher suspended after video shows school name written in Urdu in UP

Bijnor (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) The head teacher of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district has been suspended after a video showing the school's name written in Urdu alongside Hindi went viral on social media, officials said on Friday.

District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Yogendra Kumar told PTI that the video, which surfaced online three days ago, showed the name of Primary School Sahanpur II written in both Hindi and Urdu on its exterior and interior walls.

"This is a violation of language-related regulations," he said.

Following the circulation of the video, the head teacher, Rafat Khan, was suspended and a formal inquiry has been initiated into the matter, the BSA added.

Responding to the suspension, Khan said the video was outdated and that the Urdu text had already been removed during the painting and repair work that took place at the start of the academic session.

"The name written in Urdu had been removed earlier. This video is old," she claimed.

BSA Yogendra Kumar said that further action will be taken in accordance with the rules once the inquiry report is submitted. PTI COR KIS AMK AMK