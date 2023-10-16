Head warder of Ghaziabad jail commits suicide

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) Head warder of Dasna Jail here has committed suicide by jumping in front of a goods train at a railway crossing near the prison, police said on Monday.

Sanjiv Kumar, 42, a native of Douki of Fatehabad of Agra district jumped in front of the train on Sunday, they said. Kumar had joined the UP jail service in 1995 and was posted here on July 5th after being transferred from Bareilly.

His wife and two sons are living in Patel Nagar, said Naresh Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Masuri.

On receiving information regarding Kumar's death, Masuri Police reached the railway crossing and quizzed the gateman regarding the incident. He told the police that the warder was walking near the railway track.

Kumar's family who reached the mortuary said that he was in depression. The ACP said that no suicide note was found.

Superintendent of Dasna Jail, Alok Kumar Singh said Kumar's body has been handed over for cremation. PTI CORR ABN ABN SKY SKY