Head warder's wallet stolen near Rajdhani Park; video appealing for return went viral

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) A head warder posted in Delhi Prisons in a video on Thursday appealed to the person who allegedly stole his wallet near Rajdhani Park Metro Station to return his important documents.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the official, identified as Rahul, is seen claiming that his wallet was stolen from the parking area near Rajdhani Park Metro Station on Wednesday and is requesting the thief to return his documents.

In the video message, Rahul claimed that while cash can be replaced, the documents like -- Aadhaar, Driving Licence -- in the wallet are extremely important.

The video, widely circulated on various social media platforms, has drawn mixed reactions, with several users expressing sympathy and urging the culprit to return the documents. PTI BM SHS