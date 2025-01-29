Headless body of differently abled man found in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, Dec 30 (PTI) The headless body of a differently abled man was found in Keshav Park here on Tuesday, police said.

The severed head has not yet been traced, while a blood-stained knife was recovered near the body. The deceased has not been identified so far but is believed to be between 35-40 years of age, they said.

Morning walkers spotted the body near the stage inside Keshav Park. A sharp-edged weapon and a syringe were also found lying nearby. The matter was immediately reported to police.

On receiving the information, police officials rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. The body was taken into possession and shifted to the mortuary of LNJP Hospital.

Police officials searched the surrounding area, including the park premises, but could not locate the severed head.

The deceased's pockets were checked, but no identity documents were found. Local residents were questioned, however, no one could identify the victim, police said.

Police said they are scanning CCTV footage from areas in and around the park to trace any clues related to the incident. Separate teams have been formed to investigate the case from different angles. PTI COR CHS SKY SKY