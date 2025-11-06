Headless body of woman found in drain in Noida

Noida, Nov 6 (PTI) The decapitated body of a woman was found in a drain in Noida's Sector 82 on Thursday, police said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established, they added.

The body was found under the jurisdiction of the Sector 39 Police Station, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Sumit Kumar Shukla said.

"The body of a 30-year-old woman without a head was found in a drain in Sector 82. The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained," Shukla said.

He said the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

A team has been formed to investigate the death, and CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined, the officer said.