Headless body of woman found near canal in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) A headless body of a woman, aged around 20 years, was found near a canal in a village here on Friday morning, police said.

The woman's identity is yet to be established, police said.

The villagers of the Jagannathpur village saw the body on Friday morning and informed the police. They rushed to the spot and took custody of the headless body, Circle Officer of Nanpara Pradyumn Kumar Singh said.

"Prime facie it appears to be a case of murder by beheading and she appears to be around 20 years of age," the CO said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.