New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1.15 pm: NATION DEL13 DL-CONG-LOVELY-PRESS **** Have only resigned as Delhi Congress chief, not joining any political party: Arvinder Singh Lovely New Delhi: Arvinder Singh Lovely on Sunday said he has only resigned as chief of the Congress' Delhi unit and is not joining any other political party. **** DEL11 DL-CONG-LOVELY-2NDLD RESIGN ****Delhi Cong chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns, says party unit was against alliance with AAP New Delhi: In a setback to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, senior leader Arvinder Singh Lovely has resigned as the party's Delhi unit chief, citing the alliance with the AAP as one of the reasons. **** ELN57 ELECTIONS-KA-MODI-LD TEMPLE **** Those who turned down Ram temple invitation will be rejected by voters: PM Modi Sirsi (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that those who turned down the invitation for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be rejected by the people in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He was apparently referring to the Congress party for not attending the event. **** ELN33 ELECTIONS-KA-LD MODI **** 'Shehzada' insulted Maharajas but silent on atrocities by Nawabs: PM's attack on Rahul Gandhi Belagavi (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting India's Rajas and Maharajas, but remaining silent on the atrocities committed by Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans and Badshahs for the sake of appeasement politics. **** ELN28 ELECTIONS-DL-AAP-EC **** AAP claims party's LS poll campaign song banned by EC New Delhi: The AAP on Sunday claimed the Election Commission (EC) has imposed a ban on the party's Lok Sabha campaign song, 'Jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge', stating that it shows the ruling BJP and central investigation agencies in a bad light. **** ELN6 ELECTIONS-CONG-PM **** After LS polls phase II 'washout', desperate PM 'fear mongering': Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is indulging in "fear mongering" as he is "desperate" after facing a "washout" in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls. **** BOM5 GJ-RAJNATH-CHINA **** Talks with China going on smoothly, India will never bow down: Rajnath Singh Ahmedabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said talks between India and China are going smoothly and in a good environment, and India will never bow down. **** ELN51 ELECTIONS-WOMEN-LD CANDIDATES **** Just 8 pc women candidates contested first two phases of Lok Sabha polls New Delhi: Women constituted only eight per cent of the total 2,823 candidates in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections, with political activists saying it reflects a deeper issue of gender bias and that talk of women's empowerment rings hollow. By Uzmi Athar **** DEL8 LAUNDERING-CAPITAL MARKETS **** FIU notifies fresh money laundering, terror financing reporting alerts for capital markets New Delhi: A fresh set of 'alert indicators' have been issued by India's financial intelligence unit (FIU) for capital markets, insurance companies, online payment gateway intermediaries and crypto currency service providers for effective checking of suspicious transactions in their channels as part of the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regime. By Neelabh Srivastava **** DEL9 JK-2NDLD FIRING Village defence guard killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K, search operation underway **** Jammu: A Village Defence Guard (VDG) member was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district early Sunday, officials said. **** BOM4 MH-SAHIL KHAN-LD MAHADEV APP **** Mumbai police arrest actor Sahil Khan in Mahadev betting app case Mumbai: The Mumbai cyber cell's SIT on Sunday arrested actor Sahil Khan in connection with the Mahadev betting app case, a police official here said. **** BOM7 GJ-DRUGS-PAK BOAT **** Drugs worth Rs 600 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast; 14 crew members held Ahmedabad: The Indian Coast Guard has seized 86 kg of drugs worth Rs 600 crore from a Pakistani boat and arrested 14 persons on board the vessel off the Gujarat coast, the maritime security agency said on Sunday. **** CAL8 WB-TMC WORKER-LD KILLING **** Bengal: TMC worker killed in 'factional fighting', woman BJP leader attacked Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress worker has been killed, while a local BJP leader has been seriously injured in separate incidents in Kolkata, police said on Sunday. **** MDS1 KA-CM-PROBE **** Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe over alleged sex scandal involving Deva Gowda's grandson Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to form a Special Investigation Team to probe an alleged sex scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. **** LEGAL LGD1 SC-SANDESHKHALI-CBI **** Sandeshkhali: West Bengal govt moves SC against HC order directing CBI probe New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by the West Bengal government challenging the Calcutta High Court order which directed a CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali. **** LGD2 SC-KEJRIWAL **** SC to hear on Apr 29 Kejriwal's plea against arrest in money laundering case New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam. **** FOREIGN: FGN22 CHINA-MUSK **** Elon Musk in Beijing amid efforts to promote Tesla's autonomous driving tech Beijing: Billionaire Elon Musk arrived in Beijing on Sunday amid speculation that he may unveil Tesla's autonomous driving technology in the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) market in China. By K J M Varma **** PTI BHJ BHJ