Headload worker arrested for assaulting relative in Thane 3 months ago

Thane, Jan 7 (PTI) Police have arrested a 'mathadi' or headload worker in an attempt-to-murder case involving his relative in Thane city that has been under investigation since October 2025, an official said on Wednesday.

Senior Police Inspector Vijaykumar Deshmukh of the Central Crime Investigation Cell stated that the accused, Ajay Vitthal Dhotre (25), was arrested on Tuesday from near a civic bus stop in the city for brutally assaulting his brother-in-law, Suraj Janardan Shinde (19).

The case dates back to the early hours of October 5, 2025, when the horrific incident occurred in Sainath Nagar during a domestic dispute between Dhotre and his wife, Swapnali, according to Deshmukh.

When Shinde intervened to stop Dhotre from assaulting his wife, the accused turned his aggression towards the youngster. He brandished a sharp knife and stabbed Shinde in his abodmen before fleeing the spot, said the police officer.

The severity of the attack was such that the victim's internal organs were exposed, requiring immediate emergency surgery at Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital.

Deshmukh said the arrest of Dhotre, who was booked for attempt to murder, was made possible through diligent technical analysis and a tip-off from an informant. PTI COR RSY