Headmaster in J'khand's Garhwa suspended for dancing with students on 'vulgar' song

Garhwa, Mar 7 (PTI) A school headmaster in Jharkhand's Garhwa district was suspended and departmental proceedings initiated against two assistant teachers for allegedly dancing with students on a "vulgar" song, an official said on Saturday.

The action came after a purported dance video went viral on social media, in which the headmaster and two assistant teachers are seen dancing with students, including girls of class 8, during a farewell function.

The incident happened at an upgraded middle school, Sohbaria, in Meral block of the district on March 1.

Garhwa district administration took cognisance of the video and initiated a probe, the official said.

District Education Officer Kaiser Raza said, "Prima facie, the allegations were found serious. Based on it, the school's headmaster in charge, Kundan Kumar Ranjan, has been suspended with immediate effect under the Jharkhand government service rules 2016." During the suspension period, his headquarters has been designated as the regional education office, Garhwa, and he is required to register his biometric attendance at the headquarters, according to a press release issued by the Garhwa education department.

In this case, the conduct of assistant teachers Purushottam Pandit and Subeshwar Ram has also been deemed inappropriate.

The District Education Officer has directed for departmental action against them under the Jharkhand Assistant Teacher Service Conditions Rules, 2021, the release added.

Raza said maintaining discipline, morality, and the dignity of the educational environment in schools is a top priority, and such incidents will not be tolerated under any circumstances. PTI COR SAN RG