Headmaster of Assam school suspended for recitation of Quran in morning assembly prayers

Guwahati, Aug 18 (PTI) The headmaster of a school in Assam’s Bongaigaon, where the Quran was recited during the morning assembly prayers, has been suspended, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

A video posted on social media purportedly showing the students of the 619 Paschim Bhadragaon Lower Primary School reciting the first chapter of the Quran had gone viral on Independence Day.

''The headmaster of the school has been placed under suspension. We will take all steps to prevent any kind of radicalisation in our schools,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

A preliminary inquiry was conducted by the district education department, and it was found that the students of the government school were reciting the Quran every day during the morning assembly, officials said.

The school is located in a Muslim-majority area, and most students are from the minority community. PTI DG RBT