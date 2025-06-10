Headmaster suspended over participation of POCSO accused in school event in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 10 (PTI) A headmaster of a government-aided school has been placed under suspension in Kerala on Tuesday, over the participation of a POCSO case accused in the recent reopening ceremony there.

The participation of a noted vlogger, who is an accused in a POCSO case, as a celebrity guest in the programme held at the Fort High School here had invited widespread criticism from various quarters.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty had recently instructed the officials concerned to order a probe into the incident.

As per an order issued on Tuesday, disciplinary action has been initiated against T S Pradeep Kumar, the headmaster, and he was temporarily removed from his duties pending inquiry.

According to a preliminary inquiry carried out by the Deputy Director of the Education, negligence has happened from the side of the headmaster in connection with the participation of the POCSO accused in the event, the order issued by the school manager said.

Last week, the minister had said that the participation of the POCSO accused in the reopening ceremony was a failure on the part of the institution.

"The school or its teachers cannot claim they were not aware of who the person was. There is a failure on their part," he had said. PTI LGK ADB