Headmistress of school in Kerala booked for 'casteist slur' against students

Alappuzha (Kerala), Aug 6 (PTI) A case has been registered against the headmistress of an aided school for allegedly using casteist remarks against two fourth grade students and their parents in Haripad in the coastal district, police said on Wednesday.

Gracy is the headmistress of the aided lower primary school with a strength of only nine students, including the complainant children.

According to parents, Gracy is the only permanent teacher in the institution and used to hurl casteist slurs at children belonging to Backward communities.

"There are only nine students in the LP school. This particular teacher and three other contract employees are the only staff. The majority of students in the school belong to the scheduled caste community," a police officer said.

The parents claimed that the headmistress would call the children by their caste name during class and even mock their skin tone.

When the parents confronted the woman, they said she abused them with casteist slurs.

A case was registered under various sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Kayamkulam DySP is currently investigating the veracity of allegations. PTI LGK ROH