Headmistress, teachers in charge among 20 educators show caused for 'negligence' in duty

Agartala, Feb 19 (PTI) At least 20 school teachers, including one headmistress and four teachers in charge, were show caused for their alleged negligence in duty in Tripura's Khowai and West Tripura districts, official sources said on Wednesday.

Separate notices were issued to all the teachers on Monday.

In the show cause notices issued by the Director of the Elementary Education department, N C Sarma, it is said that during a surprise visit by the inspection team on February 12, it was found that the teachers in charge of Moharbari Senior Basic School in Teliamura subdivision and three other teachers were "resting" in the staff room, while the students were found in the playground during school hours.

"You are asked to explain why this kind of negligence was found during school hours and why appropriate action shall not be taken against you," the Director mentioned in the separate show cause notices. Copies of some such notices are available with PTI.

In some schools in the Khowai district, sixteen more teachers were absent without official permission. A few teachers manipulated the students' attendance to match the mid-day meal statements, the sources said.

At the Teliamura HS School, the inspection team had received complaints from the students that most of the time, classes were not conducted properly, and the teachers mainly assigned homework to the students to study at home.

In the course of the inspection, the headmistress of Teliamura HS School, was found unable to provide class routine from pre-primary to V standard. She claimed she had never heard that class routine should be given to the students, the sources said.

The headmistress was also served the show cause notice by the Director of the Elementary Education department, asking her to reply within three days, why appropriate action should not be taken against her for negligence in duty.

Earlier, fourteen teaching staff, including a few teachers in charge of the West Tripura district were served show cause notices by the Elementary Education department on the same ground