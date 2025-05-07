Headquarters of terror groups JeM, LeT, Hizbul hit in Indian airstrikes

New Delhi: Terror headquarters of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted under 'Operation Sindoor' with IAF carrying out night raids on the nine hideouts located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, officials said here on Wednesday.

Among the targets hit in a precise operation were Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur, Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad (all of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group).

Markaz Taiba at Murdike, Markaz Ahle Hadith at Barnala and Shwawai Nalla camp at Muzaffarabad (all of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba) and Makaz Raheel Shahid in Kotli and Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot (camps and training centres of banned Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted.

Out of the nine targets chosen by India, four were in Pakistan and the remaining five were in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

The sources said that besides logistics, the Pakistani army and ISI used the services of Special Services Group (SSG) to facilitate the training of terrorists in these camps.

The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civiliansby terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the defence ministry said in a statement at 1.44 am.

It said the actions by the Indian armed forces have been "focused, measured and non-escalatory" in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.