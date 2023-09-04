HEAL Foundation launches India Fights TB initiative to raise awareness about disease

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) In an effort to combat tuberculosis and improve treatment outcomes, an initiative titled India Fights TB has been launched that would raise awareness about the disease, its symptoms and the critical importance of its early diagnosis and treatment.

The initiative has been launched by HEAL Foundation and supported by Mylan Pharmaceuticals Private Limited -- a Viatris company.

Tuberculosis remains a pressing public health concern in India which accounts for the highest portion of the global burden of the disease at 2.64 million cases reported in 2022 alone.

Despite notable advancements in TB treatment and control, challenges such as low awareness, persistent stigma and treatment non-adherence continue to hinder progress, the HEAL Foundation said in a statement.

R Shankar, the president of HEAL Foundation, expressed his unwavering commitment to tackling the tuberculosis crisis in India.

"TB remains a significant public health challenge in our country. Through the India Fights TB initiative, we aim to create widespread awareness about the disease, its symptoms and the critical importance of early diagnosis and treatment adherence.

"By educating the public and fostering a supportive environment, we can work towards reducing the stigma associated with TB and empower patients to complete their treatment," he said.

Ajay Bhatia, Head of Commercial Operations India, Viatris, said tuberculosis remains a formidable health concern in India and requires a collective effort from all stakeholders to combat the disease effectively.

"Through the initiative, we aim to spread awareness about TB, help enhance treatment adherence and enable better treatment outcomes for patients in India.

"Our commitment to addressing the TB crisis in India is resolute, and we believe that by working together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by the disease," Bahtia said.

Dr Dhara Shah, the Head of Medical Affairs, Viatris India, said, "Through the India Fights TB initiative, we will provide accurate information to patients, caregivers and the community at large regarding TB diagnosis and treatment through an effective communication strategy to support health-seeking behaviour." PTI PLB NSD NSD