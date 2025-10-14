Health camps conducted for livestock in flood-affected villages of Marathwada

Latur, Oct 14 (PTI) A series of animal health and disease-control camps are being organised in the flood-affected villages of the Marathwada region to prevent the outbreak of lumpy skin disease and other ailments.

The initiative commenced in Dharashiv district, and extended to Latur district and parts of Beed district.

Villages located along the Manjara, Sina and Godavari rivers in Marathwada suffered the most from the floods.

Post-flood conditions have led to a surge in tick-borne infections, parasitic infestations, and the risk of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

The initiative, undertaken by Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) animal health, directly benefited hundreds of farmers and thousands of animals in the flood-hit region.

"Livestock diseases can spread rapidly if preventive care is neglected. Our aim is to reach every household, provide timely deworming and tick control treatments, and educate farmers on disease prevention and hygiene practices," said Kunal Ghungarde, field manager of MSD Animal Health. PTI COR ARU