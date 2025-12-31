'Health Clinics' in 12 Delhi government schools not operational even after three years: RTI

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) 'Health clinics' were set up in 20 government schools across Delhi as part of a pilot project in 2022 to provide health services to students, but have failed to become operational in 12 schools even after three years, according to an RTI reply.

This information was obtained from the Directorate of Education through an application filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The project was launched in 2022 during the Aam Aadmi Party regime by then deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyendar Jain.

A joint initiative between the Delhi government and BSES targeted 20 schools across South, West, East, and Central Delhi for selection.

The program set a mandate for 100 per cent health screening of all enrolled students within a three-month window. It featured a comprehensive care model where specialist doctors treated identified conditions, ensuring strict monitoring from the initial diagnosis through to the final treatment.

These clinics intend to provide regular check-ups for children in government schools, along with OPD facilities, first aid, and medicines.

Additionally, the project aimed to provide mental and emotional well-being support to children in government schools.

In response to the RTI, Shalini Verma, Head of Office, School Health Scheme, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Delhi government, informed PTI via email that the Directorate had handed over 20 portacabins to the School Health Scheme on July 6, 2022, and seven MBBS doctors, 20 Public Health Nursing Officers (PHNOs), and 20 Nursing Officers were appointed for these 20 'health clinics' on July 8, 2022.

Although 20 schools were chosen on a pilot basis, RTI data indicate that clinics in most of these locations remain non-functional.

The Government Co-educational Senior Secondary School in Rani Bagh and Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Anandwas have reported that while the clinics were constructed in the school, they have not yet become operational, it said.

The situation is similar across multiple other schools, including Rajkiya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Chandpur Majra, Rajkiya Co-educational Senior Secondary School in Shakurpur and Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Karala and Wazirpur JJ Colony, and others indicate that these clinics remain non-functional due to the absence of doctors, nursing officers, and necessary staff.

Besides these, there are two other government schools where these health clinics were constructed, but no information was provided regarding the same.