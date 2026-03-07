Health coach Dimple Jangda explores ultimate healing code in new book

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Health coach Dimple Jangda has come out with a new book on ultimate healing in which she unpacks several mantras of mental health, unwraps some powerful healing tools and shares dietary protocols to bring one closer to the source of healing.

"The Ultimate Healing Code: Unlock Wellness with the Power of Energy, Vibrations, Frequency, Sound and Intentions" is Jangda's sequel to her "Heal Your Gut, Mind and Body".

The author says the book, published by Penguin Random House, is an "energy exchange, a transaction, where you offer your time and undivided attention, and I, in return, offer my experiences and learnings in the form of words, hoping to add value to your healing journey".

Jangda focuses on how one can use the power of the mind, intentions and emotions to heal our body.

She shares the 'five Ds' of mental health - how to disconnect, destress, detox, decompress and decode one's internal software and unwraps the five powerful healing tools - power of time, space, nature, sound and energy.

She also shares the dietary protocols and tools to "tap into the power of mind, the boundless human potential to heal itself and perform daily miracles".

The book has some of the stories of Jangda's clients, who were able to overcome chronic diseases and physical trauma in their life.

My first book was about understanding the importance of gut health, and its impact on mental and emotional health, Jangda says, adding, "In this book, I hope to bring you closer to the source of healing so you can become the master of your body, health and destiny." The author asks her readers to read this book "with an open mind and heart".

"I assure you that you will experience epiphanies and 'aha' moments, because deep within, your body already knows about the secrets of the universe and the healing mechanisms of mother nature.

"I will help you identify the energy patterns within and around you and decode them so that you can reconstruct your life pattern based on what you choose to experience-health, happiness, joy, bliss, love, peace and abundance in all areas of your life," she writes.

Jangda says there are several purposes of her book - one of them is to explore the many healing tools nature has provided us and use them for our greater good.

Another purpose is to help you realise the greater truth that you are the architect of your health, career and relationships.

"With this book, I invite you to unlearn old things, learn new health habits and become the healthiest, kindest, happiest version of yourself, so you can live a more powerful now," she suggests.