Health condition of 2 nurses infected with Nipah virus improve, both test negative for contagion

Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) The health condition of the two nurses infected with Nipah virus in West Bengal has improved, and both have tested negative for the contagion, a senior official of the state health department said on Friday.

The male nurse has been discharged from the hospital in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, where he, along with his female colleague, had been undergoing treatment since earlier this month, the official added.

"The female nurse has also tested negative, but she is still under treatment at the hospital. She has been taken off ventilator support and is being kept under observation. Her condition has improved significantly, but she is still not out of danger," the official told PTI.

The male nurse has returned home and is in isolation, the official said.

"He has been advised to remain in isolation until the next test to evaluate his health condition," the official stated.

When asked whether there were any other suspected cases of Nipah infection in West Bengal, the official said that as of Friday, there was no such information, as all those who came in contact with the two positive cases have tested negative.

"As of Friday, there was no Nipah case in Bengal. Those who came in contact with these two nurses are also fine. However, we are alert and keeping a close watch on the situation," the official said. PTI SCH RG