Health condition of ailing BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul 'stable'

Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) West Bengal BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, who was hospitalised after she complained of breathing difficulties, is currently stable and responding well to treatment, an official of the medical facility said on Thursday.

The Asansol Dakshin MLA was rushed to a private hospital on Wednesday night.

"Paul was experiencing severe respiratory distress, and as her condition worsened, the family members decided to admit her," the official said.

"She is responding well to treatment. Doctors are continuously monitoring her condition," he added. PTI SCH RBT