Health department urges vigilance after viral hepatitis death in Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram (Kerala), May 10 (PTI) A 41-year-old man died in Kerala's Malappuram district on Friday due to viral hepatitis, marking the sixth such confirmed case in the district in the last three months. This incident has prompted the health department to urge people to be vigilant against the disease.

District Medical Officer R Renuka said that the man, hailing from Chaliyar panchayat, passed away from viral hepatitis on Friday morning while under treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

"Malappuram district has reported 3,184 suspected cases of viral hepatitis and 1,032 confirmed cases since January this year. There were five suspected deaths and five confirmed deaths. One death was reported in March and four in April," the officer noted in a statement issued by the District Public Relations Department.

The statement highlighted that the highest number of cases was reported in Pothukal, Kuzhimanna, Omanur, Pookotoor, Morayur, Peruvallur panchayats, and Malappuram municipality.

Regarding the man's death in Chaliyar, the health department revealed that a nine-year-old girl in his household was diagnosed with viral hepatitis on March 19.

Following this diagnosis, medical officers and health workers promptly visited the house and implemented preventive measures.

Subsequently, on April 22, the man himself was diagnosed with viral hepatitis at Chaliyar Family Health Centre and admitted to Nilambur District Hospital on April 26.

Later, he was transferred to a private hospital in Manchery for specialist treatment, and then to a private hospital in Kozhikode as his liver function deteriorated.

Unfortunately, he developed an infection during a liver transplant and succumbed to the illness on Friday, the statement said.

Viral hepatitis, caused by microorganisms belonging to the group of viruses, manifests with symptoms such as fever, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, yellowing of the eyes, and yellow urine.

In severe cases, liver function can be significantly affected, potentially leading to death, the health department said. PTI TGB TGB ANE