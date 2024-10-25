Health dept acts against four doctors after girl dies of 'medical negligence' in UP govt hospital

Budaun(UP), Oct 25 (PTI) Two contractual doctors were terminated and two doctors were suspended at a government medical college here for gross negligence in the case of a five-year-old girl who was left untreated and died of fever, an official said on Friday.

The girl's family had alleged that she died because the doctors and the health staff were busy playing cricket instead of treating their daughter.

After this incident, the medical college management constituted a three-member committee for investigation.

The Principal of Government Medical College Dr. Arun Kumar said that he had constituted a three-member investigation committee on Wednesday. They submitted their report on Thursday evening.

He said that the report confirmed that at the time of the incident, some of the doctors were playing cricket, leaving their duty. Strict action has been taken by the college administration on this negligence.

The services of Dr. Shalabh Vaish, Head of Department (ENT Department) were terminated with immediate effect on the charges of gross negligence. The services of Dr Divyanshi Sharma, Junior Resident (Non-Bond), ENT Department were also terminated with immediate effect. The appointment of Dr. Vaish and Dr. Sharma was on contract, Dr Kumar said.

He said that Dr. Abhishek Sharma, ENT Department and Dr. Imran, Pediatrics Department, have been suspended for one month each.

Dr Kumar further clarified that the suspended and terminated doctors were not playing the cricket match but had gone to watch it. Being involved in other work during duty comes under the category of gross negligence.

Dr Kumar said that Nazim, a resident of the Thalia Nagla area, brought his daughter Sofia to the medical college on Wednesday afternoon after she complained of a fever.

The principal said, "Nazim alleged that no paediatrician was present in the medical college. The health workers sent the girl to different rooms but no doctors or staff were available. During this time, the girl died." PTI COR CDN HIG HIG