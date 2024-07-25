Health dept clerk held for bribery in MP's Khandwa

Khandwa (MP), Jul 25 (PTI) A clerk in the CMHO in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh was held on Thursday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe from a retired employee to clear the latter's pension benefits, a Lokayukta police official said.

The complainant, who worked as a dresser in the Jawar community health centre and retired on May 31, was first told to pay Rs 18,000 by accused Piyus Chaikde, who then brought down the bribe demand to Rs 7,000, Lokayukta's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) DC Patel said.

"Chaikde, attached to the office of the Chief Medical and Health Officer, was caught while accepting Rs 7,000. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," the Deputy SP said. PTI COR MAS BNM