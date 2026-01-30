Health dept orders probe into allegations of newborn theft at govt hospital

Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) The state Health department has ordered a probe into allegations by the family of a woman admitted with labour pain at a government hospital in Nadia district that her newborn was stolen, a charge denied by hospital authorities.

The Krishnanagar District hospital authorities claimed that the woman was never pregnant and termed the case as that of "phantom pregnancy", a senior official said on Friday.

"A fact-finding inquiry has been initiated to verify the circumstances leading to the allegation. At this stage, there is no medical evidence to suggest that the woman had delivered a child," a senior health department official told PTI.

The controversy emerged at the Krishnanagar District Hospital regarding a case involving a young woman from Nabadwip who was admitted for delivery but allegedly did not give birth, he said.

Incidentally, the allegation triggered protests on the hospital premises, following which police from Kotwali police station intervened and brought the situation under control, he said.

"Based on available medical records and examinations conducted at the hospital, there is no evidence to suggest that the woman had delivered a baby," the official said.

The woman, identified as Mampi Khatun, a resident of Charakasthali in Nabadwip block, was admitted to the maternity ward on Wednesday morning after complaining of labour pain. Her family claimed she had been pregnant for nearly 10 months and was undergoing regular treatment at the district hospital, he said.

However, doctors on duty maintained that the woman was not pregnant.

"This appears to be a case of phantom pregnancy, a recognised psychological condition in which a woman believes she is pregnant despite the absence of an actual foetus," the health department official explained.

Family members alleged that a newborn was delivered in the afternoon but later went missing, a claim denied by the hospital authorities.

"My daughter, Mampi Khatun, had been pregnant for nearly 10 months and was regularly consulting a gynaecologist at the district hospital's outpatient department. Her expected delivery date was January 28, and we admitted her to the maternity ward of Krishnanagar district hospital on Wednesday morning when she began experiencing labour pain," the woman's father claimed.

"Such allegations are serious, and that is why we have ordered a detailed probe. All CCTV footage and medical documents will be examined," the official added.

A phantom pregnancy, medically termed 'pseudocyesis', is a rare psychological condition in which a woman believes she is pregnant and may exhibit physical symptoms such as abdominal swelling, missed menstrual cycles and breast changes despite the absence of a foetus.

Doctors say the condition is often linked to psychological factors and is treated through counselling, along with appropriate medical management. PTI SCH RG