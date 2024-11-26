Health experts adopt ‘call to action’ to strengthen diabetes prevention in WHO South-East Asia

Colombo (Sri Lanka), Nov 26 (PTI) To address the growing burden of diabetes, health experts and officials adopted 'Colombo Call to Action' to strengthen diabetes prevention and control measures in WHO South-East Asia region.

The Call to Action underlines catalytic actions and collective commitments of member countries to accelerate efforts to unite, integrate, innovate, treat, track, and educate the key pillars of WHO's ‘Global Diabetes Compact’.

The compact aims to reduce the risk of diabetes and ensure access to quality treatment and care, a statement by WHO said.

It also supports prevention of Type 2 diabetes from obesity, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity.

Every year over 4,82,000 diabetes related deaths occur in the south-east asia region, the statement said.

Diabetes and its complications such as blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke, and lower limb amputation result in untold hardships and economic loss to people with diabetes, their families, health systems and national economies.

"Bridging the service gaps to ensure timely access to diabetes care can save lives. Care services need to be equitable, comprehensive, accessible, and affordable," said Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia, in her address to the two-day Regional Commemoration of World Diabetes Day 2024 under the theme 'Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps'.

Over 100 experts and officials, including representatives of Ministries of Health from WHO South-East Asia, Western Pacific and Africa Regions, academic institutions, professional bodies, international experts, UN agencies, and development partners attended the event jointly organized by the Ministry of Health, Government of Sri Lanka, and WHO on 21- 22 November, and which culminated with adoption of Colombo Call to Action.

"As the Government of Sri Lanka, we are committed to fighting diabetes and other noncommunicable diseases. We have already taken steps through initiatives like SEAHEARTS and in partnerships with many organisations,” said Dr Hansaka Wijemuni, Deputy Minister of Health and Media, Government of Sri Lanka, at the closing session.

“We know we can do more through advocacy, health promotion and continuous supply of quality medicines, and providing universal access to investigations and treatment," Wijemuni said.

In a video message to the gathering, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "Over the last three decades, the number of people living with diabetes has quadrupled, now surpassing 800 million globally. More than half of these individuals do not receive treatment. We must intensify efforts to meet global targets and ensure better prevention, diagnosis, and management of diabetes." The Call to Action outlines priority actions such as strengthening primary healthcare systems to scale up prevention and control of diabetes, improving access to essential medicines and diagnostics particularly insulins, and integrating diabetes care into broader health programmes.

It also emphasises the need to invest in policies and programmes to promote healthy lifestyle interventions and establish national targets for diabetes coverage to be achieved by 2030, the statement said.

Countries in the WHO South-East Asia Region have made significant progress in provisioning services for the management of diabetes. As of June 2024, over 60 million people have been placed on protocol-based management for diabetes and hypertension, with the aim to reach 100 million by 2025.

However, despite efforts, challenges remain. More than 260 000 children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes face limited access to insulin and monitoring. The incidence of type 2 diabetes is also increasing among young people in the Region.

Equipping primary healthcare with standard treatment protocols, essential medicines, quality diagnostics, and skilled professionals is essential to meet the growing demand for diabetes prevention and care.

Wazed said that the path to overcome barriers and care gaps is long and challenging, but achievable.

"It is a shared responsibility of governments, healthcare providers, and communities to prevent diabetes and make healthier, longer, and more productive lives of people living with diabetes. Let us come together to ensure that no one is left behind and that equitable, affordable, and high-quality diabetes care becomes a reality for all." PTI PLB NB NB