Health experts call for swift intervention to curb tobacco-related illnesses in India

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Public health experts on Thursday advocated for swift intervention and adoption of safer novel alternatives to curb tobacco-related illnesses which claim nearly 1.35 million lives annually in India.

The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies tobacco use as a major risk factor for chronic diseases, including cancer, lung disease, cardiovascular disease, and stroke. India, being the second-largest consumer and producer of tobacco, offers a wide array of low-priced products that exacerbate the issue.

The Global Adult Tobacco Survey India reveals that nearly 267 million adults (15 years and above), or 29 per cent of the adult population, use tobacco, with smokeless forms like khaini, gutkha, betel quid with tobacco, and zarda being the most prevalent.

The youth are particularly vulnerable, with 28 per cent of Indian adults aged 15-24 identified as regular smokers.

Experts called for immediate reforms to address this epidemic, emphasizing the need for effective smoking cessation tools and the exploration of safer novel alternatives.

Addressing students at Sharda University as part of the 'Smoke Free India' campaign, Dr Rajat Sharma from the University College of Medical Sciences and GTB Hospital here stated, "Nicotine addiction is a chronic and relapsing brain disorder. The dependency it creates, especially among young adults, makes cessation challenging." Dr Sharma advocated for a holistic approach involving education, policy reform, and community support.

He highlighted that while alternatives like heated tobacco products may reduce risks, they must be part of a transition towards complete cessation.

The government plays a crucial role, with experts urging stronger regulations on tobacco sales, increased taxes, and heightened public awareness campaigns.

Public health organizations called for more investment in research and personalized cessation programs to engage India's diverse youth population.

Meenakshi Jha, Chief Convenor of Smoke Free India, emphasised the organization's commitment to empowering individuals to overcome tobacco addiction through comprehensive cessation programmes and community support.

She pitched for stricter tobacco control measures alongside practical solutions for those seeking to quit. Addressing the tobacco epidemic necessitates a coordinated approach involving government action, public health initiatives, and individual commitment.

By raising awareness, providing comprehensive cessation services, and implementing effective tobacco control measures, India can strive towards a healthier, smoke-free future. The time to act is now before this silent killer claims more lives, Jha said.