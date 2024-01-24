Health experts for keeping NRT available over-the-counter to combat alarming rise in smoking rates

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) A group of health experts have batted for keeping Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) available over-the-counter (OTC) to combat the alarming rise in smoking rates in India.

Advertisment

The clarion call comes on the heels of a groundbreaking clinical trial at the SCB Dental College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, revealing a fivefold increase in quit rates among the participants using NRT alongside behavioural intervention.

The Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has been deliberating over making NRT available only on the prescription of authorised medical practitioners in future and not as over-the-counter preparation.

Dr Chandrakant S Pandav, former Head of Department at Community Medicine at AIIMS, Delhi, and a global public health expert said it is urgent to address tobacco challenges affecting 28.6 per cent of the adults, particularly impacting 42 per cent of men and 14.2 per cent of women.

Advertisment

He emphasized the imperative to keep the Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) available on the counter, especially in the remote areas.

In lauding the clinical trial, Dr Pandav exclaimed, "It is a game-changer against tobacco addiction. The extended follow-up period showcased the NRT's potential as a readily available tool for lasting tobacco cessation. Urgent accessibility and sustained behavioural support programmes could liberate millions from tobacco's grip, contributing to a healthier future for all." The NRT is a WHO-approved therapy and the first line of treatment for tobacco cessation. It reduces the withdrawal symptoms and cravings that often lead to relapse and increases the chances of quitting by 50-70 per cent compared to unassisted attempts.

Dr Sajeela Maini, Head of Tobacco Cessation and De-addiction at Sir Gangaram Hospital, Delhi, emphasised the pivotal role of the Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) in smoking cessation.

Advertisment

Drawing from extensive practice, she stressed that substituting cigarettes with nicotine products is the most effective approach, significantly reducing cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

Recognising tobacco addiction as a complex mind-body issue, Dr Maini further said, "It is very important to address both physiological and psychological aspects for effective treatment." She advocated for enhanced access to the NRT, considering it a crucial supportive element in alleviating discomfort during the cessation process.

Dr Maini also called for proactive public education to combat widespread tobacco addiction and prevent associated diseases.

Advertisment

A recent trial done by the Department of Public Health Dentistry, SCB Dental College, Cuttack, Odisha, and led by Dr Utkal Mohanty, witnessed the participants receiving nicotine patches and behavioural intervention being 5.2 times more likely to quit smoking or chewing tobacco compared to those receiving behavioural counselling alone.

Dr Mohanty reflected on the clinical trial, stating, "The combination of the Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) and behavioural therapy showcased remarkable effectiveness, achieving nearly fivefold higher quit rates than counselling alone. Relying solely on individual willpower has burdened tobacco cessation in India. The trial highlights the transformative impact of a holistic approach, where integrating the NRT with personalised behavioural support not only enhances quit rates but also provides vital guidance." "This model should be expanded to ensure broad access to comprehensive quit resources. The results, highlighting the NRT's efficacy for smokeless tobacco users, mark a landmark moment shaping future policies on accessibility," he added.

Dr Mohanty said the NRT is a lifesaver for millions of tobacco users in India who deserve a chance to quit the habit and lead a healthy and productive life.

The government should ensure that NRT remains available as an OTC product, and also take measures to increase its awareness, affordability and accessibility across the country. This would not only benefit the individual users, but also their families, communities and the nation as a whole, he added.

The clarion call comes on the heels of a groundbreaking clinical trial at SCB Dental College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, revealing a fivefold increase in quit rates among the participants using the NRT alongside behavioural intervention. PTI PLB AS AS