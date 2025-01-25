Health experts warn against risks of preterm deliveries by Indians abroad amid citizenship law fears in US

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Health experts and social activists have raised concerns over the alarming rise in preterm deliveries among immigrant families in the US, including Indians, reportedly driven by fears surrounding proposed changes to birthright citizenship laws.

According to media reports, families are opting for early cesarean sections to ensure their children are born before the potential legal shift takes effect on February 20, putting maternal and neonatal health at significant risk.

Poonam Muttreja, executive director of the Population Foundation of India, highlighted the unintended and harmful consequences of such rushed decisions.

"The trend, fuelled by fears around changes to birthright citizenship laws, puts both maternal and child health at significant risk. Premature babies face breathing problems, infections, developmental delays, and behavioral challenges, while mothers are at risk of infections, surgical complications, and long-term health issues," she said, emphasizing the need for well-thought-out policy interventions to address such practices.

The fears stem from proposed changes that could affect the citizenship status of children born after February 20, according to media reports.

Seema Bhaskaran, the lead for Gender at Transform Rural India, explained that the economic and immigration pressures leave women with little say in such life-altering decisions.

"The fear that families will have to return is forcing women into life-risking decisions. They are jeopardizing their lives and the health of their preterm babies due to societal and economic pressures," she noted.

Doctors have also underlined the severe medical implications of induced preterm deliveries.

Dr. Anjali Kumar, founder of Maitri and director of Gynecology and Obstetrics at C K Birla Hospital, Gurugram, said the health risks far outweigh the potential citizenship benefits.

"Premature babies often face complications such as respiratory distress, infections, and long-term developmental challenges. These decisions also place immense emotional and financial strain on families. While the desire to secure a brighter future is understandable, no policy should compel families to make choices that jeopardize their health and well-being," she added. PTI UZM ZMN ZMN