Health infrastructure got massive boost under PM Modi's leadership: Amit Shah

Nagpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that India's health infrastructure got a massive boost under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and lauded private institutions for assisting the government's efforts.

Shah was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of ''Swasti Niwas'', a residential facility for cancer patients and caregivers at the National Cancer Institute in Nagpur.

"Under the Modi government, 60 crore poor people are being provided treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh free of cost," he said.

He further pointed out that 23 All Indian Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have now been approved compared to seven set up after Independence.

"The budget for the health sector is Rs 1.35 lakh crore under PM Modi, while it was Rs 37,000 crore under the Manmohan Singh government," the Union minister said.

Shah said he assured Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of all assistance from the Central government to set up a state-of-the-art research facility on the premises of the National Cancer Institute.

He expressed confidence that the institute will emerge as the best cancer treatment facility in the country in the coming years.

He lauded Fadnavis's efforts in sowing the seeds for the cancer institute.

''Cancer treatment is prolonged, and the pain of patients and their families is huge. Only those who experience the pain personally have the spirit of service to the society and ease the suffering of people at large,'' Shah said.

Shah said good intentions always benefit society, and the government's efforts and steps by the private institutions also help.

''Fadnavis conceptualised the institute in 2012. Today, he is a two-time chief minister,'' he said.