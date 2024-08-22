Health insurance for journalists to continue, no proposal for pension: CM

Bhubaneswar, Aug 22 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the state government will continue the health insurance scheme for working journalists but added that there are no current plans to provide allowances or pensions to elderly journalists.

In response to questions from Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati and BJD MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain, Majhi informed the House that the renewal of health cards under the Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana for working journalists is under consideration, with the scheme's current validity expiring on August 31.

The previous BJD government in 2018 had launched the health insurance scheme for working journalists and their families in the state.

The renewal process, which was delayed after the recent change in government, will be completed before the deadline, Majhi said.

The CM said while the state government has no plans to offer allowances to elderly journalists, it is considering a proposal from the Odisha Press Academy for a Rs 5 crore contributory pension scheme, with a budgetary allocation requested for the 2024-25 fiscal year. PTI AAM AAM MNB