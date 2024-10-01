Health minister Bharadwaj extends tenure of resident doctors in Delhi govt hospitals for 3 months

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday directed the health secretary to extend the tenure of junior and senior resident doctors in Delhi government hospitals for three months to prevent any disruption.

The minister, who visited Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Wazirpur, in a post on X, said, "The inspection was a part of the Delhi government's commitment to maintaining world-class healthcare facilities, direct interactions with patients and discussions with hospital administrators." "Concerns were raised about the discontinuation of junior and senior resident doctors in Delhi government hospitals while new ones join through the Centralised Committee. This would cause disruption of essential health services," he said.

"Therefore, I have directed the Secretary (Health) to extend their tenure for three months or until the new staff joins," he added.

Accompanied by MLA Rajesh Gupta, Bharadwaj gathered information from patients about the services and facilities provided at the hospital.

While most patients expressed satisfaction with their care, some raised concerns regarding the unavailability of certain prescribed medications, according to the official statement.

Reports indicated that many patients received only a portion of their prescribed medicines, prompting the minister to intervene and instruct hospital officials to ensure that all necessary medications are stocked adequately, it said.

In addition to addressing the medication shortages, Bharadwaj discussed staffing issues with hospital administration, who reported a critical shortage of specialists, which has resulted in increased workloads for the existing staff, hampering the hospital's ability to deliver timely care, an official statement said.

The minister assured the administration that he has raised the issue with both the lieutenant governor and the central government, noting that a recent High Court order mandates the recruitment of additional specialists for hospitals in Delhi.

Bharadwaj also emphasised the progress made by the Aam Aadmi Party government in enhancing hospital healthcare systems, stating that these efforts have led to the availability of top-tier medical services for the people of Delhi. PTI NSM NB