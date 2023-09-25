Health Minister Bhardwaj inspects govt dispensary on Delhi HC premises

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday checked the arrangements in the government dispensary on the Delhi High Court premises.

Bhardwaj visited the dispensary with high court judge Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva.

"We are is continuously inspecting hospitals and dispensaries to ensure that the health care system in Delhi remains good," the minister said.

"Everyone here appreciated the medical facilities being provided by the Delhi government. Almost all types of tests and treatments are provided free of cost in the dispensary," Bhardwaj added.

He said high court lawyers have sought some additional facilities in the dispensary and their demands will be fulfilled soon.

"Some lawyers also demanded posting a dental surgeon in the dispensary. A dental surgeon will soon be posted here," Bhardwaj added. PTI BM SZM