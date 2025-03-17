Health minister inspects Delhi hospital, promises healthcare overhaul in 100 days

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh inspected Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri on Monday, interacting with patients, reviewing the hospital's services and emergency facilities, according to an official statement.

The visit was part of a larger push to improve Delhi's healthcare system, with Singh promising visible improvements within 100 days, the statement said.

During his inspection, Singh visited the emergency ward, interacted with patients, and reviewed the hospital's patient admission records to assess treatment availability.

He directed the administration to strengthen emergency services and ensure patients receive immediate medical attention without being referred to other hospitals unnecessarily.

"The primary goal of the Delhi government is to provide top quality healthcare services to its citizens. That's why I will continue to conduct surprise inspections to ensure hospitals are functioning efficiently," said Singh.

He urged healthcare staff to maintain a compassionate and professional approach towards patients, highlighting the government's commitment to supporting doctors and medical workers, it said.

The minister also instructed the hospital to improve emergency response systems, ensure the availability of essential medicines, and maintain hygiene standards, it said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to transforming Delhi's healthcare infrastructure. Within the next 100 days, we will fulfill the promises made to the people of Delhi," he added. PTI NSM NSM TIR TIR