Health Minister JP Nadda assures public safety amid HMPV concerns

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), Union Health Minister JP Nadda emphasised on Monday that there is no need for public alarm.

Speaking from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Nadda clarified that HMPV is not a new threat to public health, having been first identified back in 2001. Since then, it has been circulating worldwide, not just in India, affecting a broad spectrum of age groups through respiratory transmission.

"HMPV spreads through air, primarily by respiratory droplets," Nadda explained in a video. "It affects everyone from infants to the elderly, with a noted increase in cases during the colder winter months and early spring." His comments come in the wake of recent reports highlighting a rise in HMPV cases in China, which has prompted increased vigilance from Indian health authorities.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control, alongside the Health Ministry, have been closely observing the situation not only within China but also in neighbouring countries.

"We are keeping a very close watch on the developments," Nadda said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also taken note of the situation, and according to Nadda, a comprehensive report from WHO is expected shortly.

In response to the global monitoring, a joint meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the Director General for Health Services on January 4. This meeting reviewed the current scenario, ensuring that India's health infrastructure is well-prepared. Nadda reassured that the country's health systems and surveillance networks remain vigilant. "Our surveillance systems are robust, and we are ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges," he affirmed.

Data from ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) has shown no unusual surge in common respiratory viral pathogens within India. This review included data on Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases, which have remained stable, indicating that there is no immediate cause for concern within the country.

Nadda also touched upon preventive measures and public awareness and urged citizens to stay informed but not to panic. "There is no reason to worry," he concluded. "We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the health and safety of our citizens."

#WATCH | Union Health Minister JP Nadda says, "Health experts have clarified that #HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world since many years. HMPV spreads through air, by way of respiration. This can affect persons… pic.twitter.com/h1SSshe2iQ — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2025