Health Minister JP Nadda chairs first executive committee meeting of National One Health Mission

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Union Health Minister JP Nadda chaired the first executive committee meeting of the National One Health Mission on Wednesday.

He said the mission will help India achieve integrated disease control and pandemic preparedness by institutionalising the 'One Health' approach, the health ministry said in a statement.

He also highlighted the role of the mission in leveraging the ongoing/planned programmes of different ministries and departments by fostering collaborations to address the health of humans, animals, plants and environment holistically and in a sustainable manner, the statement said.

Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Ayog and Principal Scientific Advisor Dr Ajay Kumar Sood also attended the meeting.