Health Minister Mandaviya inaugurates Rural Health Training Centre Hospital in Delhi's Najafgarh

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Even the most impoverished citizen now has access to healthcare, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said here on Wednesday, asserting that no poor person should have to suffer due to lack of affordable healthcare.

Advertisment

The minister said this at the inauguration of the Rural Health Training Centre (RHTC) Hospital in Najafgarh, Delhi. MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, who represents the West Delhi parliamentary constituency, was present at the event.

It is the fourth hospital of the central government in the national capital and its inauguration takes forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Health for All" policy, according to an official statement.

Addressing the event, Mandaviya said, "Our government started working with a holistic approach and for the first time, our prime minister made the connection between health and development in the real sense." "This was done in order for India to become a developed nation by the time we commemorate its 100th anniversary of Independence. Today even the most impoverished citizen has access to healthcare and no poor person should suffer due to lack of affordable health care," he said.

Advertisment

Highlighting that provisioning of healthcare facilities is the root and base of any sustainable development, the Union minister said India has a long history in medical sciences.

"We have always been kept on the right path to relive our culture and belief in 'aarogyam paramam bhogyam swasthya sarvatha sadhanam' in our deeply ingrained sewa dharma... 'Freedom from diseases is the ultimate destiny and good health the basis for achieving every other wealth'," he added.

Emphasizing the government's commitment to provide a strong health system, Mandaviya said the RHTC will address a long-standing healthcare access issue for the local population and especially, the vulnerable and marginalised sections of society.

Advertisment

This hospital's strategic location in Najafgarh will enable it to serve the population of 13.65 lakh residing in 73 surrounding villages, he said.

"Provisioning of services of medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, ICU, NICU, PICU, ENT, ophthalmology, blood bank etc including multiple diagnostic and radiological facilities will ensure that our brothers and sisters of Najafgarh will not suffer due to lack of doorstep services and it will greatly ease the lives of our people through provisioning of world class amenities," Mandaviya said.

The Union minister also said that the provisioning of Ayush services in the hospital follows the principle of holistic integrated healthcare service in India.

"We have made sure availability of a large pool of skilled medical professionals in the country. Our government has ensured enhancing accessibility of medicines to all through the revolution of PM Jan Aushadhi Yojana and with revised national list of essential medicines that added 384 drugs to its list," he added.

He further said that due to the Ayushman Bharat initiative, best quality and affordable healthcare is now within the reach of the poor. PTI PLB IJT IJT