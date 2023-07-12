Health Minister Mandaviya to inaugurate 'Swasthya Chintan Shivir' in Dehradun on Friday

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate a "Swasthya Chintan Shivir" in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Friday.

The two-day "Swasthya Chintan Shivir" will be organised by the Ministry of Health along with the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare.

The event will be attended by the Ministers of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar and S P Singh Baghel, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The health ministers of various states and Union territories as well as senior officials from the health ministry and states are expected to join the event.

The two-day event will begin with the tabling of the action-taken report of the 14th Convention of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare, the statement said.

It will be followed by sessions focusing on various facets of healthcare in India today. The sessions will highlight four aspects of Ayushman Bharat -- Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), Health and Wellness Centres and Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

The thematic sessions will also focus on the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, the elimination of measles and rubella and the implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act in India, the statement said.

The sessions will highlight the role of the Public Health Management Cadre as well as the status of medical, nursing and allied health education in the country.

Discussions will also be held on the National Organ Transplant Programme as well as the District Residency Programme. Additionally, the sessions will focus on the burden of non-communicable diseases and Sickle Cell Disease, the statement said.

The "Swasthya Chintan Shivir" will have interactive sessions with the stakeholders, with the aim to arrive at solutions for healthcare challenges in the country as well as to harness the opportunities to create a healthier nation, it added. PTI PLB RC